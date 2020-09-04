China’s Defense Minister requested to meet Rajnath Singh, said – Meeting should be done on SCO

new Delhi: The soldiers of both countries are still face to face on the India-China border. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is traveling to Russia to attend the meeting of SCO. Meanwhile, the Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fengahi has requested a meeting with Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the important meeting of the SCO. Let the politicians of both countries are part of the SCO group. In such a situation, the leaders of both countries have arrived in Russia to participate in the meeting. Please tell that it has not been confirmed whether the Chinese Defense Minister has been accepted or not. Also Read – Pankaj Singh, son of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and MLA from Noida infected with Corona virus, hospitalized

Let me tell you that in the past, military commander level meeting was organized in Chushul to reduce the tension on the border. At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that India is committed to resolving all matters through dialogue. However, he further said that the situation on the border is the result of China's activities. Because China wants to change the status quo with unilateral efforts.

Significantly, on the night of 29-30 August, Chinese troops once again tried to infiltrate the southern Pangong area with the intention of seizing Indian territories. But the soldiers of the Development Regiment of the Indian Army turned water on their plans and took all the peaks up to Finger 4.