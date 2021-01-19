China’s Enlight Media Moving Ahead On $2.5 Billion Theme Park

Chinese language movie and TV studio Enlight Media says it’s shifting forward with improvement of a movie-inspired theme park in Yangzhou, jap China. It has chosen Hollywood agency Legacy Leisure because the designer of the park’s core Enlight Epicenter element.

Plans for Enlight Film World had been first introduced in 2018. And Enlight says that its first foray into location-based leisure requires an funding of $2.5 billion (RMB16.4 billion). The corporate says that the park will ultimately embody an enormous 651 acres (2.63 sq. kilometres), but it surely has not publicly confirmed a completion date.

The Enlight Epicenter will function experiences and sights impressed by Enlight’s fashionable animated movie properties. Choices may even embody themed retail and eating experiences, anchored by a household leisure heart, and be linked by a sequence of so-called ‘Artwork Gardens.’

Subsequent phases will embody a large 123 of makes use of, together with a theme park and expansive movie and tv manufacturing services. Enlight has been chargeable for hit movies together with “Ne Zha,” which grossed $580 million, and dwell motion father and son drama “Trying Up,” which grossed $123 million in 2019.

“In contrast to studio-themed parks in America and Europe which are inclined to look in the direction of the previous, the relative youth of China’s homegrown IP-based LBE trade is all about trying ahead,” mentioned Eric Carnagey, Legacy’s MD and co-owner, in a press release. “We get a singular probability to think about and create the ‘movie studio and film theme park of tomorrow’ by using Enlight’s outstanding place as a China-based movie manufacturing and distribution firm alongside their widely known properties.”

Legacy has beforehand labored with China’s Hengdian World Studios, which claims to be the world’s largest movie studio, on its current expansions. Its Hengdian Shanghai Bund debuted in 2019 with a mixture of theme park-style rides, reveals, and manufacturing services. The corporate has additionally labored with the Cirque du Soleil.

Inside Asia, Legacy has a number of previous and upcoming developments. These embody the Galaxy Macau Resort, Macau Studio Metropolis resort, Lotte World enlargement in Korea, and the recently-opened Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park. Upcoming openings embody the Lotte Magic Forest theme park in Busan, Korea, and Chimelong Marine Science Museum in China’s Zhuhai.