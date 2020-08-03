China’s Huanxi Media Strikes Factual Content Deal With All3media

China’s Huanxi Media has struck a take care of All3media Worldwide to license 110 hours of factual content material, that can play on its Huanxi.com SVoD platform. The deal covers 25 titles with genres together with true crime, journey, meals, arts/tradition, historical past and royalty.

Titles embody two seasons of Studio Lambert’s globe-trotting journey “Race Throughout the World,” and one other journey present “Our Man in Japan” from North One Productions; a number of cookery applications together with hit “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again” (Studio Ramsay for Fox, U.S.); Uncooked TV’s particular “Drowning in Plastic”; and the 2 most up-to-date collection of BBC Studios’ “Pretend or Fortune.”

“Huanxi Media continues to construct its new non-scripted providing in China. This bulk deal highlights the spectacular breadth and depth of our factual portfolio… serving to (Huanxi) to make sure that their model stands out and appeals to a variety of recent viewers,” mentioned gross sales supervisor Asia Pacific at All3media Worldwide, Package Yow.

Listed on the Hong Kong Inventory Trade, Huanxi is a manufacturing studio managed by main Chinese language filmmakers Ning Hao and Xu Zheng. It has constructed its streaming actions as a boutique or curated providing, somewhat than a mass market platform which might put it in direct competitors with iQIYI, Tencent Video and Alibaba’s Youku. Earlier this 12 months, it claimed 11 million month-to-month energetic customers and greater than 2 million paying subscribers.

Huanxi.com gives a mixture of movies from its personal expertise pool and chosen acquired content material, claiming unique China rights to movies together with “The Whistleblower” and Cannes competitors movie “The Wild Goose Lake.” Its documentary strand was launched in December 2019.

The platform has a detailed affiliation with Maoyan, one in all China’s main movie ticketing companies and itself a streamer. And in March, after a radical experiment with the direct to streaming launch of “Misplaced in Russia,” Huanxi cemented one other alliance with Bytedance, proprietor of Tiktok (exterior China) and Douyin (inside China), for its movies to play on Bytedance’s Xigua and Toutiao platforms.