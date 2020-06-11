China’s iQIYI Hires Netflix Executive Kuek Yu-Chuang For Asia Role – Variety

Chinese language streaming large iQIYI has employed Singaporean government Kuek Yu-Chuang as VP of worldwide enterprise. He was beforehand VP of public coverage for Asia Pacific at Netflix.

Reporting to Yang Xianghua, iQIYI’s president of abroad enterprise, Kuek will oversee strategic planning, market improvement and public affairs in firm’s world growth.

Kuek studied at Peking College and later obtained post-graduate levels from Harvard and INSEAD. He started his profession with the Singapore authorities and held roles as a diplomat, commerce negotiator and policy-maker, earlier than transferring into the non-public sector with jobs at ICANN Asia Pacific and Yahoo! Inc.

“We need to ship a robust sign to potential companions that we need to collaborate and contribute to the worldwide streaming ecosystem. I look ahead to seeing Kuek’s management, throughout markets and cultures, speed up the corporate’s world growth,” stated Yang in an announcement.

IQIYI, which claims 119 million paying subscribers, sees its operations predominantly in mainland China. It additionally has established a foothold in Taiwan.

In June final yr, it launched its app throughout a lot of South East Asia. In November it introduced a partnership with regional pay-TV group Astro to localize actions in Malaysia, however to this point, iQIYI has not but developed a lot of a neighborhood service in another SE Asian territory. Business sources say that iQIYI can also be eager to increase into India within the close to future.

NASDAQ-listed iQIYI is managed by Chinese language search-firm Baidu. It has tried to diversify away from the subscription and ad-supported VoD fashions by creating content material distribution, dwell broadcasting, on-line video games, IP licensing, on-line literature and e-commerce features.