China’s large-scale plan behind the Microsoft hack

Xi Jinping at a digital conference (Photo: Reuters)

When in July the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and NATO blamed China for the massive hack carried out in March against Microsoft, that would have affected at least 30,000 organizations, officials warned that the target could be the theft of data, technology or millionaire ransom requests. Nevertheless, By piecing together the pieces of other cyberattacks that were backed by the Chinese regime, the puzzle shows signs of a large-scale artificial intelligence plan to know Americans better than themselves..

The hacking of the Microsoft group’s Exchange messaging services affected companies, municipalities and local institutions in the United States and the company had already accused a group of hackers linked to Beijing, called “Hafnium”. For almost three months, the intruders took over everything from emails to calendars to contacts.. Information that in many cases could seem innocuous. Who might be interested in the shift schedule of a small-town dentist or the expenses of a chain of restaurants.

But a thorough analysis of the chain NPR reveals that that would be just one component in the service of one of the greatest ambitions of the Chinese regime: the development of artificial intelligence.

“There is a long-term project underway. No We know what the Chinese are building, but what we do know is that data diversity, quality of data aggregation, and data accumulation are going to be critical to their success.“, said to NPR Kiersten Todt, former executive director of the bipartisan commission during the Obama administration on cybersecurity, and current director of the Cyber ​​Readiness Institute.

In the case of the massive attack on Microsoft, it was striking that hackers did not set high priorities in their search for files: they took all the data available to them. This would be explained in that everything is part of a chain. A small fish can be very helpful in reaching a large fish.

A Microsoft headquarters in China (Photo: Reuters)

The ocean of data is much richer when put in context with the other attacks that would have been backed by Beijing: a hack to the Office of Personnel Administration (with 21.5 million background records); another to the insurer Anthem (78 million cards with names, dates of birth and social security numbers); the huge attack on the agency Equifax (credit information for nearly 150 million Americans); and a leak to the hotel chain database Marriott’s Starwood (500 million records with reservations, credit cards and passports, among other travel data).

“If you look, you just have to see the Equifax intrusion, which I consider one of the biggest counterintelligence successes of the Chinese Communist Party, they have all the financial data of every American adult”, Highlighted William Evanina, former director of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security. “The Chinese have more data than we do”He added.

Intelligence officials consulted by NPR they calculate that China has personally identifiable information on about 80% of Americans and they already have some initial data on the remaining 20%. The next challenge for Beijing is to weave that mountain of chips. But they would have already advanced on that: it is believed that for the attack on Exchange they used a database that included emails from very precisely chosen server administrators.

In 2017, the Chinese Communist Party had made explicit that developing artificial intelligence would be one of his priorities, in open competition with other powers, through two ways: development of human capital and accumulation of information to be processed by its algorithms (“learning”). In that race, China seems to be taking the lead. As reported NPR, is the country with the most scientific articles published on the subject, it has more than a thousand companies dedicated to artificial intelligence and its universities increasingly provide graduates from the area.

No one doubts the growing role of these technologies in daily life: it is not just about a social network identifying our faces and tagging them in photos, or that a store suggests products that might interest us. Banks are deciding their loan rates based on an algorithm, without even an interview, police authorities use the systems to search for suspects, many times without taking into account the biases that these systems entail.

The question, then, is what a state actor can do that manages to feed its sophisticated program with billions of data not only from its population, but from the rival’s citizens. Kiersten Todt warned NPR: “As it builds its Artificial Intelligence, China can do social engineering based on its priorities, based on its mission. And that mission may be different from ours”.

Keep reading:

The United States creates AI that would allow predicting enemy attacks “days before”