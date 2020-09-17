China’s new maneuver: Punjabi songs playing loudly with loudspeaker on LAC

new Delhi: China is constantly doing new tricks with Indian Troops. He is trying to harass Indian soldiers in some way with his trickery. For this, he has done a new trick. He is now resorting to Punjabi songs to distract the attention of Indian soldiers on LAC. China has installed several loudspeakers in the Finger 4 area of ​​Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh and is playing Punjabi songs on them continuously. Also Read – India-China Border Standoff: China threatens, corrects its ‘mistake’ on LAC

China has taken this step in view of the promptness of the Indian Army to distract the attention of the soldiers. The Indian Army is constantly monitoring the activities of the People's Liberation Army from the high hills near Finger-4. According to sources, the post on which the Chinese army has placed loudspeakers is under the supervision of Indian soldiers.

The Union Defense Minister had said this….

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on 15 September that China had unauthorized occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km of land in Ladakh, a violation of bilateral agreements. The Defense Minister also said that under a so-called border agreement in 1963, Pakistan handed over 5,180 sq km of Indian land of PoK to China.

China has ammunition on LAC

Rajnath Singh had told that China has deployed a large number of its troops in LAC and interior areas and has also collected a large number of ammunition. Tensions have increased in eastern Ladakh and north and south areas of Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake. India is committed to resolve the border dispute in a peaceful manner.

The Defense Minister had said that under this purpose, the Chinese Defense Minister met in Moscow on 4 September. During this time we had clarified that the deployment of large numbers of Chinese troops, aggressive behavior and unilateral attempts to change the status quo is a violation of bilateral agreements.

China is not outstripping its people

Let me tell you that many efforts have been made to resolve the border dispute between India and China. Along with the meeting of the defense ministers, the foreign ministers of the two countries also met in Russia. During this time a 5-point agenda was agreed upon. However, it is a different matter that China has been continuously doing provocative action. Recently, India was also threatened by the editor of a government newspaper.