China’s statement on PM Modi’s speech from Red Fort, said- ready to resolve differences with India in a proper way

Beijing: China said on Monday that it is ready to work together with India to increase mutual political trust, resolve their differences appropriately and protect bilateral relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made this remark at a regular press conference. A Western media journalist sought China’s response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in which he said that Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who challenged the sovereignty of the country. Also Read – China deploys weapons and cannon deployed in Tibet, LAC has been deployed

Modi, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day, said that the army has given a befitting reply to those who challenge the sovereignty of the country ‘from LOC to LAC’. Prime Minister Modi had said, “Anyone who raised his eyes on the sovereignty of the country from LOC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control) was responded to in his own language. ” Also Read – China is working fast on 5G technology, built 4 lakh base stations, how is it going ahead, read

On a question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao said, “We have taken cognizance of the Prime Minister’s address.” He said, “We are close neighbors, we are an emerging country with a population of more than one billion.” Therefore, the progress of bilateral relations is not only in the interest of the people of both countries but it is also in the interest of stability, peace and prosperity of the region and the world as a whole. ” Also Read – Congress questions on Independence Day speech, why PM Narendra Modi kept silent on China

Zhao said, “The right way for both sides is to respect and support each other as it serves our long-term interests.” The spokesperson said, “So China is able to build mutual political trust, resolve differences appropriately It is ready to work together with India to resolve and safeguard practical cooperation and the interests of bilateral relations in the long run. ”