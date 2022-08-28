China’s unemployed youth ‘stranded’ as economy slows

Companies don’t want to hire because the economy is cooling and experienced workers are seeking entry-level jobs at companies, leaving inexperienced people out. EFE/How Hwee Young



The economic slowdown in China has thrown millions of young people into fierce competition for increasingly scarce jobs, with their futures increasingly uncertain.

Official figures released this month reveal that one in five young people in Chinese cities was unemployed in July, more than triple the national average and the highest level since January 2018.

Nearly 11 million graduates entered the Chinese job market this summer, but the economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter, the weakest rate in two years.

Zhao Yuting, 22, told AFP that companies do not want to hire due to the cooling of the economy and that experienced workers are seeking entry-level positions in companies, leaving inexperienced people out like her.

Since graduating in July, she has submitted her résumé to dozens of companies and only a handful have called her for an interview, only to be turned down for lack of experience.

With her degree in English, Zhao thought she could make a living as a tutor while she found a full-time job.





But recent crackdowns on the tech and education sectors, which often absorb young talent, have wiped out those jobs.

“I have been looking for a job for two or three months, but the hiring prospects are poor,” said Zhao, who had to move back in with his parents while looking for work. “The later, the greater the pressure.”

– Few prospects –

Analysts point to the economy weighed down by Covid restrictions and the large number of people entering the workforce around graduation season in July and August to explain the lack of prospects for young Chinese.

Official figures don’t measure unemployment among rural youth, so the true unemployment figure could be more than double the official figure, according to Zhuang Bo, an economist at the TS Lombard research group.

Workers are also struggling to find work as the manufacturing and construction sectors cool.

“The reality is more serious than what the figures reflect”said Ho-fung Hung, a specialist in Chinese economic policy at Johns Hopkins University.



“If the problem persists without a solution, social disorders will spread,” he added.

At a job fair in the Shenzhen tech hub, long lines of parents and young graduates formed, waiting for a chance to chat with recruiters.

But scouts at the fair say they only pick graduates from top universities because there are so few open positions.

“My goal was to work in Shenzhen, the ‘Silicon Valley’ of China,” Luo Wen, a computer science graduate, told AFP.

“But after more than four months of searching, I am willing to work even in a small city for less money,” he added.

– “I don’t see the future” –

Graduates who managed to find employment this year receive salaries on average 12% lower than last yearaccording to data from the Zhaopin firm.





And while some young people lower their expectations, others take advantage of the time to study more.

Experts warn that This can lead to “degree inflation,” where employers require higher and higher qualifications for jobs that don’t necessarily require them.

Some analysts blame government policies that have led to a rapid increase in the number of college students in the last decade, without the economy being able to accommodate them.

“The pandemic and the lockdowns just compounded the problem,” according to Hung.

The government has pledged to create more jobs through tax breaks for small businesses and financing for start-ups.

Premier Li Keqiang has called China’s jobs crisis “complex and serious,” calling on state-owned enterprises to help stabilize the economy.



While, many unemployed have gone to schools seeking preparation for the highly competitive public service entrance exams.

Two million people, a record number, registered for the civil service exam in the fall.

A recent survey by 51job, one of China’s leading job search services, found that 40% of those surveyed prefer government jobs to careers in private enterprise.

But for Zhao, with no contacts in the public sector, few options remain.

“I feel like I don’t see the future,” he admitted. “I haven’t made any progress, it’s unfortunate.”

(with information from AFP)

