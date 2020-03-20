Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of a number of rape and sexual assault costs. Producer, Wang Jing was equally discovered not responsible on seven counts of sexual assault and tried sexual assault.

The circumstances sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the 2 males had gone to the Sydney resort room of a lady with whom they’d been partying, after finishing filming of Chinese sequence “Love in Aryana.” There, they had been alleged to have taken turns in assaulting her, with considered one of them raping her. The girl can’t be named for authorized causes.

A jury took sooner or later to deliberate on the fees, and accepted the boys’s assertions that the intercourse was consensual. The decide delivered the jury’s verdict on Thursday.

The circumstances had been beforehand heard in December final 12 months, however the jury reached a call on just one case – Gao was discovered not responsible on one rape cost – and a retrial was ordered. Gao was held in custody for 22 months, till December, and remanded on bail for the reason that December listening to.

Gao’s lawyer mentioned that the prosecutors don’t intend to attraction the case once more, and that Gao is free to depart Australia and return to China. Gao’s spouse Xuan Dong divorced him final 12 months whereas Gao was in jail in Australia.

Gao, aka Gavin Gao, is finest identified for his efficiency in 2014 Qing Dynasty drama “The Palace: The Misplaced Daughter” and 2015-16 sequence “The Legend of Miyue”. He additionally appeared in Johnnie To’s 2012 movie “Drug Battle.”