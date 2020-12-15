Chinese Animation ‘The Legend of Hei’ Set For U.S. Release

Specialty distributor Shout! Studios has secured all North American rights to ecology-themed Chinese animated function “The Legend Of Hei.” In a partnership with France’s Play Massive, it’ll give the movie a launch within the U.S. and Canada.

“The Legend Of Hei” is a heart-warming fantasy a few cat spirit who goes on a journey of self-discovery after its forest house is destroyed by people. It was directed by Zhang Ping (a.okay.a MTJJ), who spent 5 years adapting the image from a Flash animation sequence that he created in 2011 and revealed on-line.

The function had a profitable industrial launch in China from September final yr and earned $48 million on the field workplace. It subsequently loved pageant play on the Guangzhou and Beijing scholar festivals and on the 2020 version of Annecy. It lately started a theatrical outing in Japan.

For the North American launch, Shout! and Play Massive have introduced on board an English-language voice forged that includes Chinese-American expertise: Emi Lo (“Bofuri,” “Valentine”), Aleks Le (“Funan,” “Ne Zha”), Howard Wang (“Dragon Ball Z,” “Marvel Avengers Academy”), Kaiji Tang (“Justice League,” “Grantz-O”), Caleb Yen (“Black Clover,” “Scott & Crowley”), and Suzie Yeung (“Kemono Mates”).

“There’s a winsome mixture of coronary heart, soul, fantasy, and altogether a unprecedented journey for the household and animation fanatics,” mentioned Melissa Boag, Shout!’s senior VP of household leisure. She additionally in contrast “The Legend Of Hei” to the nature-themed movies “Princess Mononoke” and “Miyori’s Forest.”

“It’s our aspiration at PlayBig to carry the world high-quality Chinese anime. We’re delighted to be partnering with Shout! Studios to introduce North American audiences to the most effective of Chinese animation,” mentioned Frederic Puech, who was beforehand founder and president of Planet Nemo. He’s now CEO of Lille- and Paris-based PlayBig which has an increasing function in distribution, growth and manufacturing of anime and youngsters content material for linear and non-linear platforms.

Chinese animation has had an enormous couple of years, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, “Ne Zha” earned $726 million worldwide, whereas “White Snake” scored $61 million. This yr Jiang Ziya – Legend of Deification” has been the highest scoring animated title in China, with a $240 million haul.