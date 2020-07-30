Chinese army has not yet retreated in Ladakh, Foreign Ministry said – see you again

new Delhi: After the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley, India took strict action. Asked China to withdraw its army. A long conversation took place. China also claims that it has backed down, but it has not happened. The claims of withdrawing the army from most places on the border in eastern Ladakh are not entirely true. That is, the Chinese army is still present in eastern Ladakh. Also Read – Challenging to bowl against Rohit Sharma: Locky Ferguson

The Foreign Ministry has given a statement about this. The Foreign Ministry said that the process of repelling the military forces has not been completed yet. On China's claim to repel forces from most places along the border in East Ladakh, the Foreign Ministry said that senior commanders of India and China to consider steps to complete the process of repelling forces in East Ladakh in the near future Will meet

The Foreign Ministry said that maintaining peace in the border areas is the basis of bilateral relations. The ministry said that we hope that China will work honestly with us to complete the process of repelling forces from the border and reduce tension. Explain that after the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley, there is tension between the two countries.