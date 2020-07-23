Chinese army not retreating from LAC, Indian soldiers also ready to deal with every situation

new Delhi: After the dispute between India and China, a situation of obstruction has arisen in eastern Ladakh, due to which the Chinese troops do not withdraw from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This attitude of China is in line with the consensus reached during the talks between the two countries. A large-scale logistical exercise has been started to supply adequate rations and other supplies to the troops, as there is still an atmosphere of instability in the area of ​​confrontation. During the Corps Commander level meeting on 14 July, a roadmap was prepared, according to which China had to completely withdraw its troops, although it is not following that roadmap. The soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have not retreated. Also Read – US Secretary of State Supports India, Appreciates Banning 59 Chinese Apps

Indian security establishments said that Chinese soldiers had retreated a bit and then returned. Therefore, there is a need for continuous verification of the consensus reached during the meetings between the Indian and Chinese military representatives. It was seen that Indian and Chinese soldiers retreated their troops for 2 kilometers in Pengong Lake and finger 4 was empty. However, the Chinese are still camping on the ridge line. It is clear from this that the Chinese are camping on Finger 4, which is traditionally under Indian control.

Chinese soldiers had moved eight kilometers into Indian territory from Finger 8 to Finger 4. At the same time, India says that LAC Finger 8 runs. Significantly, the mountain spurs are referred to as the finger. The distance between Indian and Chinese troops is three kilometers in the Galvan Valley called Patrolling Point 14, while the distance between the soldiers of the two countries at Patrolling Point 15 is about 8 kilometers. However, Patrolling Point 17 ie Hot Springs has both sides. 40-50 troops are just 600-800 meters away. The Chinese army retreated as per consensus, but returned again.

In view of the Chinese attitude, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force and the deployment at forward location and urged the force to be prepared to handle any incident along the border with China. Singh made this request during his address at the inaugural session of the three-day Air Force Commanders Conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. The minister had said during his visit to Ladakh last week that India wants peace but there is no guarantee of the final outcome of talks with China.