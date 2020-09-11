Chinese army will release five Indian youths missing from Arunachal, Kiren Rijiju confirmed yesterday

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China can hand over five missing men from Arunachal Pradesh to Indian authorities on Saturday. The PLA said on Tuesday that on September 4, five youths who had gone missing from the India-China border in Upper Subansiri district had found them across the border. Also Read – Kiran Rijiju, the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh, found on China – the process of bringing back

Rijiju tweeted on Friday, "China's PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army that it will hand over the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to us. He can be assigned to a designated place any time tomorrow, 12 September. " It was Rijiju who first reported that the PLA had confirmed that the youth had been found across the border in China.

The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location. https://t.co/UaM9IIZl56 – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2020

The incident came to light when two members of a group went hunting in the jungle and on returning, they informed the families of the said five youths that they had been taken by Chinese soldiers from Serra-7, an army patrol area. This place is located 12 kilometers north of Nacho.

Nacho is the last administrative region on the McMahon Line and it is 120 km from Daporijo district headquarters. The youths allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Abia, Tanu Bakar and Nagru Diri.

