Chinese Artist Yi Zhou Set to Shoot Feature Debut ‘Scars ad Stars’

Chinese multimedia artist Yi Zhou is ready to shoot her function movie debut “Stars and Scars,” an English-language sci-fier centered on the reminiscence phenomenon generally known as Extremely Superior Autobiographical Reminiscence (HSAM).

The formidable $20 million drama, set in 2050 and mixing romance, motion and science fiction tropes, has a nonetheless unspecified U.S. forged. However a number of Oscar-winning Italian manufacturing designer duo Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo and ace cinematographer Vittorio Storaro are on board, with plans to begin principal pictures in Rome in Could 2021.

Yi Zhou advised Selection the movie “was impressed by a sure strand of nice science fiction movies of the previous” and likewise by her ardour for Italy the place she grew up.

“I’m trying ahead to bringing over some Hollywood expertise,” Yi Zhou mentioned, including that casting is in closing levels.

The movie will purpose to create a “dialogue between Rome, Cinecitta [Studios] and Hollywood,” the director added, noting how honored she is to be quickly working with and be taught from Ferretti and Lo Schiavo, whose credit embrace Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and “Hugo,” and Storaro (“Apocalypse Now,” “The Final Emperor”).

“Stars and Scars” will mark the primary function movie collaboration between Ferretti and Storaro.

Yi Zhou, who was born in Shanghai, moved to Rome along with her household when she was eight and studied in London and Paris. She has gained prominence as a visible artist with installations and brief movies which were proven on the Shanghai and Venice Biennale exhibitions and the Sundance and Cannes movie festivals. Her surrealist brief “My Coronary heart Laid Naked,” which screened in Venice in 2009, was co-written with Charlotte Gainsbourg, who additionally starred. For her multimedia installations, she has collaborated with Ennio Morricone and Pharrell Williams.

She has additionally created artworks and installations in Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio and Paris’ Place Vendôme.

In 2011, Yi Zhou relocated from Europe to China the place she grew to become a style influencer and artwork director for video-sharing web site Tudou, thought of China’s model of YouTube, and based her private model firm YiZhouStudio in Shanghai and Hong Kong. In 2018 she relocated to L.A. She has launched a clothes line known as International Instinct.

The director mentioned she initially wished to make a film about China, however as an alternative “modified the story and did an entire rewrite, after I moved to Los Angeles.” She additionally identified that with “Stars and Scars” she’s trying to make the total transition from visible artist to function movie director, citing Britain’s Steve McQueen (“Small Axe”) and Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy,” “Fifty Shades of Gray”) as examples.

Yi Zhou, who’s repped by Endeavor, mentioned “Stars and Scars” shall be financed by a mix of “personal traders and different manufacturing and distribution corporations” which can be nonetheless being saved beneath wraps.