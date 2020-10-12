Chinese Drama Series ‘The Bad Children’ Licensed to Japan’s Wowow

IQIYI’s drama sequence “The Bad Children” has landed a slot on Japanese pay-TV platform Wowow, a primary for a recent, mainland Chinese present. It’s anticipated to play out from early 2021.

The place many Chinese dramas run for between 40 and 80 episodes, “The Bad Children” includes 12 50-minute episodes, structred as a suspense sequence that tells the story of three children in a small coastal city. They by accident witness a homicide after which change into concerned in blackmail plot. Its starry solid contains Qin Hao (“Crosscurrent,” “Legend of the Demon Cat”) and Wang Jingchun (“So Lengthy My Son,” “Shadow,” “Black Coal, Skinny Ice”).

The sequence is introduced by iQIYI and co-produced by Eternity Footage, with Han Sanping, former head of China Movie Group, because the lead producer. It was directed by Xin Shuang.

“The Bad Children” performed on iQIYI from June underneath its Mist Theater label and has earned a powerful crucial reception. On Chinese leisure overview web site Douban, it attracted some 800,000 opinions, with a median rating of 9.2 out of ten. It has two nominations in The Actors of China awards; for Qin, and for actress Liu Lin. In latest days it picked up an additional 5 nominations within the Asia Contents Awards, being held for the second time as a part of the Busan Worldwide Movie Pageant.

“It’s an amazing honor to cooperate with iQIYI. ‘The Bad Children’ has acquired rave opinions since its launch in China, and we’re trying ahead to receiving the identical response among the many Japanese viewers,” stated a Wowow consultant in a ready assertion.

The opposite 4 sequence underneath Mist Theater label have additionally secured some abroad releases. Three, “Kidnapping Sport,” “Sisyphus” and “The Lengthy Night time” have all been licensed to Singapore’s Singtel TV. The titles additionally play on the iQIYI HD Channel, a part of Astro, the Malaysian pay-TV group with which iQIYI has a partnership settlement.

IQIYI stories that a few of different reveals have been licensed to unspecified broadcaster sin South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.