Chinese executive who called Xi a ‘clown’ over coronavirus response ‘is missing’

March 15, 2020
Buddies of the high-profile former belongings developer say they’ve been not in a position to contact him for three days

An influential former Chinese language belongings authorities who generally known as president Xi Jinping a “clown” over a speech he made remaining month regarding the executive’s efforts to struggle the coronavirus has lengthy gone missing, in keeping with his friends.

Ren Zhiqiang, a member of China’s ruling Communist celebration and a former finest authorities of state-controlled belongings developer Huayuan Precise Property Workforce, has not been contactable since 12 March, three of his friends knowledgeable Reuters.

