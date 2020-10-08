Chinese gave guidelines to Indian media on One China policy, then Taiwan said- Get Lost

new Delhi: While releasing the information for the Indian media, the Chinese Embassy said that the Indian media should obey China’s One China Policy. But on this matter, a tremendous answer has been given to China from Taiwan. Taiwan has responded to this by calling China a gate lost. Explain that China considers Taiwan as part of China under One China policy, although the Indian government also follows this line officially. But China wanted to remind the Indian media of this line again, and Taiwan retaliated on China. Also Read – These photos of army convoy passing through Atal Tunnel, why China is jealous

Taiwan's foreign ministry tweeted and wrote – India is the largest democracy in the world, and the press is free there and people like freedom there. But it seems that China's Communist Party wants to enter the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Indian friends of Taiwan will have only one answer on this action – Get Lost. Explain that China wants the world to know and accept Taiwan as part of China. On October 10, Taiwan's National Day is also coming.

Talking about the statement of the Chinese Embassy, ​​he said in a statement issued to the Indian media that the Chinese Embassy (India) wants to remind the friends of the Indian media that the world is only one. The whole of China is represented by the People's Republic of China. Taiwan is an integral part of China. China further said that countries with diplomatic relations with China should respect China's policies. The Government of India has also had this same official position for a long time.