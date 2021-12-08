Chinese giant Tencent announces Level Infinite: a brand to distribute games globally

The proposal already has planned releases such as Don’t Starve: Newhome or Arena of Valor.

Tencent is one of the largest companies in China in terms of entertainment, and therefore we must not forget its strong presence in the field of video games. However, the gigantic conglomerate considers that the purchase of studios is not enough to fully immerse itself in the sector, and for this reason it has announced a new brand of game distribution with the name of Level Infinite, which already has the most interesting upcoming publications.

Level Infinite will distribute games globallyAs a surprise, Level Infinite rises as a publishing label to global level, so it will distribute the experiences of both the company and external to the length and breadth of the world. Therefore, Level Infinite will expand its own games such as Arena of Valor, one of the most popular titles in the Asian country, or Don’t Starve: Newhome for mobile devices. But the thing does not end here, since Tencent also ensures the participation of third party developments.

In this way, the proposal of the Chinese conglomerate is expanded with studies that self-publish their own titles and they will leave us a stamp in which there will be no lack of games like Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, GTFO or Metal: Hellsinger. Therefore, there is no doubt that Tencent wants to enter the publishing world strong.

After all, the company has long had its eye on the video game industry. Some intentions that we have seen with a minority acquisition of Playtonic, those responsible for games like Yooka-Layle, or with a huge participation in Bloober Team, known from the recent The Medium. And it is worth remembering the power of Tencent in terms of economy, because its mobile games they reap exorbitant figures in the Chinese market.

