Chinese magazine Global Times’ Gidar Bhabhi, India will be destroyed more than 1962, Army deploys tanks

new Delhi: The tension on the India-China border i.e. LAC is continuously increasing. Negotiations are continuing between the two countries to reduce tensions. On the other hand, both countries have deployed tanks and artillery along the borders. The Indian Army has deployed the tanks at such a place where firing can be done easily.

At the same time, near the hill of Kalatop, there are Chinese tanks and soldiers. Let us tell you that Kalatop is the place which was captured by the soldiers of the Indian Army on August 29-30. Because the Chinese soldiers wanted to capture this strategic location cleverly. If we talk about the Indian Army, tanks have been deployed in Chushul and Pangong Tso areas. Where the Indian soldiers had clashed with the Chinese soldiers, the Indian Army has deployed tanks near it.

In the areas of Kalatop itself, the Indian Army has arranged for the artillery. At the same time, China has deployed its tanks exactly near the border. Explain that Kalatop is a strategic location. If China was captured on this, India could have faced a lot of problems with this. However, the Indian Army destroyed the plans of China.

Not only this, the soldiers of the Indian Army have also uprooted the surveillance system, cameras and sensors of Chinese soldiers on the blacktop. In this regard, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times has warned India that it wants to resolve matters through negotiations, but if there is a fight, India will have to suffer more than 1962.