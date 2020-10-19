Chinese soldiers detained soon, Indian army gave warm clothes and food

New Delhi: India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector near the disputed border in eastern Ladakh. As per established protocol, he will be sent back to Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities. He has been identified as a soldier corporal in the Chinese army. The Indian Army interrogated this Chinese soldier and tried to find out if he had come on a spy mission. Also Read – India-China Border Standoff: Chinese soldier enters Indian border, apprehended

The Indian Army said in a statement that a PLA soldier had wandered into the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020, identified as Corporal Wang or Long. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier told Indian agencies that he had crossed the disputed border to bring back the lost yak in the Indian border.

The Indian Army said that in view of the cold weather of the PLA soldier, the Indian Security Force gave him warm clothes and food. Along with this, in addition to providing medical facilities to the Chinese soldier amidst extreme altitude and harsh climate, oxygen was also provided. The Indian Army has also been told by the Chinese Army that one of their soldiers is missing.

There has been maximum tension between India and China in four decades. The armies of both countries are face to face along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and both sides have also deployed heavy military forces and weapons near the border as a precautionary measure. Several rounds of talks between senior military commanders, diplomats and ministers have also failed to ease tensions. Winters have arrived in the Himalayas and now soldiers have to protect the country here at a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius.

(Input IANS)