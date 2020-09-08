Chinese soldiers seen with weapons and machine guns in eastern Ladakh, tried to provoke

new Delhi: China is not harping on LAC. Such pictures are coming out in which Chinese soldiers are seen in the role of provoking LAC. Not only this, the Chinese soldiers standing from the line have carried ax (spear) -like sticks in their hands. Along with this, they also have machine guns. Pictures of this have also surfaced. Also Read – Situation on Ladakh border very tense, India China soldiers in face-to-face position near Rejang La Peak

Chinese troops have camped on LAC in eastern Ladakh. The picture that has come out today is from East Ladakh. It can be seen clearly in the picture that the Chinese soldiers are holding long ax-like sticks in their hands and all are standing by the line. Some soldiers are also walking with LAC. It has been said that Chinese soldiers are trying to provoke Indian soldiers. And Indians are trying to enter the border. Also Read – Indian army shows humanity, its 3 civilians and cattle returned to China amid controversy over LAC

China is doing such activities again and again. The situation in eastern Ladakh remains very bad. Continuous discussions are being held between India and China, but even after several times, China is not backing away from its antics. At the same time, while adopting the expansionist policy, China has already said that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China. China has also kidnapped five people from Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read – India China Border Dispute: What is the importance of Chushul, why China is dazed by India’s occupation at this peak?