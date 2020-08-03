Chinese sponsor for IPL not removed, Sangh said – BCCI showed disrespect towards the country, people boycott

New Delhi: Surprising the BCCI’s decision to continue with Chinese sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), affiliated to the National Self-Service (RSS), said on Monday that people should receive this T20 Should consider boycotting the Cricket League. Also Read – Coron test will be done for CSK players before UAE departure, this plan also to work

SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL have disrespected the Indian soldiers who were martyred in clashes with Chinese soldiers.

Mahajan said, "When the country is working hard to make the economy free from Chinese domination, the government is making all efforts to keep China away from our markets, in such a case the IPL decision is against the public good." .

He said that people should consider boycotting this cricket league. He advised the BCCI and IPL organizers to consider the decision to stay with the Chinese companies and said that there is nothing more than the safety and dignity of the country.

The IPL Steering Committee on Sunday decided to continue with the Chinese companies as the main sponsors of the tournament. Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo is the ‘title’ sponsor of this T20 league. Vivo has paid more than Rs 2,000 crore to the BCCI for this five-year deal.

(input language)