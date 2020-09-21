Chinese Spy Racket: Court sent three, including Rajiv Sharma, to 7 days police custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent journalists Rajiv Sharma, Chinese woman King Xi and Nepali citizen Sher Singh to 7 days police custody in the Chinese Spy Racket case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent the trio to police custody as they were produced in court at the end of their previous remand period. On September 14, 61-year-old Indian freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police for allegedly working for Chinese intelligence.

During the search of Sharma’s house in Pitampura here, a laptop, some confidential documents related to Indian defense and some other important documents were allegedly seized. Rajiv Sharma has also filed a bail petition in the court, which will be heard on Tuesday. The petition filed on behalf of Sharma by advocate Amish Aggarwal said that Sharma is being implicated in a false case and he has not committed any crime.

During his police remand, a Chinese woman King Xi and his Nepali partner Sher Singh alias Raj Bohra were also arrested. Special Cell’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav said that he was found to be supplying huge amounts of money through hawala channels to spy on him.

A few days ago, an input was received from an intelligence agency that Rajiv Sharma, living in St. Xavier’s apartment in Pitampura, New Delhi, has links with a foreign intelligence officer and that he would be responsible for providing sensitive information about national security and foreign relations Were receiving money from their handlers through illegal means and Western Union money transfers. Police said that even in the past, Sharma had sent a number of documents to his handlers in the form of reports and Sharma received a substantial amount from them.