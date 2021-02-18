Chinese Streamer iQIYI Points to Recovery After Difficult 2020

Chinese video streamer iQIYI managed to lower its losses within the monetary yr from RMB10.3 billion in 2019 to RMB7 billion ($1.1 billion) in 2020. However its increase from coronavirus lockdowns was short-lived. Annual revenues have been RMB29.7 billion ($4.6 billion), representing a 2% enhance from 2019.

Reporting its fourth quarter and full yr outcomes on Thursday, the corporate completed the yr with 101.7 million paying subscribers. That was a lower in contrast with 106.9 million on the finish of 2019 and a 14% tumble since subscriptions peaked in March 2020 at 118.9 million. A “lack of compelling content material” brought about subscribers to cancel.

The primary quarter increase from stay-at-home participation however lifted membership revenues to RMB16.5 billion ($2.5 billion), a 14% enhance from 2019. Internet advertising income was down 18% at RMB6.8 billion ($1.05 billion), reflecting hit to China’s macroeconomic setting beneath COVID for a lot of final yr. Content material gross sales income was RMB2.7 billion ($408 million), representing a 5% enhance from 2019.

Talking on a convention name after publication of the uncooked knowledge, Gong Yu, iQIYI founder and CEO, mentioned that it suffered from a number of content material issues by way of a lot of 2020. These included: a weak provide of latest theatrical motion pictures, reflecting a theatrical field workplace slowdown; weak collection provide and “censorship influence” for TV drama; and weak point in new animation content material provide.

The corporate argues that it loved a constructive change in fortunes within the fourth quarter of 2020. The interval included iQIYI’s largest ever refinancing since its IPO, which can enable it to lower finance prices in 2021 and permit it to develop content material funding once more. The fourth quarter additionally noticed extra in-house produced content material changing into out there and the launch of premium VOD companies.

“We maintained our main place in our key content material choices, together with dramas and 123 reveals, primarily based on third-party knowledge. In the meantime, we made breakthroughs in sure areas, akin to authentic movies, clever screens and VR,” mentioned Gong Yu in a ready assertion. “In 2021, we are going to proceed to present a extra diversified portfolio of high-quality content material to our customers and improve the perceived worth of our paying subscribers. This, in our view, ought to assist to revive the expansion of our subscribers and income amid the recovering macro setting.”