Chinese TV Regulators Appear to Increase Story Supervision – Variety

Homosexual tales, extreme romance, unscientific fantasy, and narratives that glorify the pre-Communist republican period are reportedly amongst 20 genres of fiction to be banned or topic to additional censorship in China, in accordance to what seems to be new measures emanating from Chinese authorities.

Photographs of what seems to be a brand new directive issued by the Nationwide Radio and Tv Administration have been extensively circulated on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and WeChat over the previous few days. Nevertheless, social media posts containing related pictures from final 12 months are additionally to be discovered on the web. The date and authenticity of the brand new directives can’t be independently verified.

The directives seem to present clear directions on what can and can’t be proven in 20 genres of TV and net drama present. Youth drama, for instance, ought to keep away from pet love, crime, and violence. Romantic dramas ought to keep away from intimacy, however be daring about clashes and conflicts. Fantasy tales might be topic to specific consideration and should be instructed from a scientific perspective.

Time journey tales should be defined with scientific theories and characters concerned should be constructive and can’t change the course of historical past. Homosexual tales are banned and must be changed with friendship amongst characters of the identical intercourse.

Dramas that glorify the republican authorities or warlords within the republican period are to be strictly censored. And crime thrillers might be topic to censorship by the police division. Plots should not reveal how the crimes are solved, although evaluation of legal psychology is allowed. Criminals should be punished. Police can’t be portrayed negatively.

Social media posts containing these photos have sparked heated discussions on-line in China. “Pet love, violence and crime in youth dramas have already been banned, however does it imply they don’t exist in actuality?,” one submit on WeChat questioned. “If the directives are actual, then there are not any tales left to inform in China’s movie and tv.”