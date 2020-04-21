Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Cable Network to Air Four-Hour Preview on DIY – Variety

Former “Fixer Higher” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will provide a sneak peek of their upcoming cabler, Magnolia Network, with a four-hour preview on Sunday, April 26, on DIY Network.

Magnolia Network is a three way partnership between the Gaines and DIY father or mother Discovery, which is able to rebrand DIY as Magnolia for the linear launch. Whereas the brand new cable community was beforehand scheduled to launch on Oct. 4, the coronavirus-induced shutdown of tv and movie manufacturing has pushed again Magnolia’s launch to a yet-to-be-determined date. The community will even have a direct-to-consumer providing sooner or later.

“Proper now, it’s vital that all of us proceed to look out for each other by upholding the rules set forth by the specialists, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all by means of this troublesome time,” stated Chip and Joannna Gaines in an announcement. “With this as our high precedence, we’ve determined to delay Magnolia Network’s launch till we will safely resume manufacturing. We’ve an unbelievable workforce behind us and we glance ahead to the times forward once we can get again to work, telling good tales that encourage, inspire and encourage hope. Within the meantime, we’re internet hosting this particular preview the place we’ll provide you with a peek into what we’ve been working on and extra of what’s to come for this community we’re constructing!”

The preview occasion, referred to as “Magnolia Presents: A Look Again & A Look Forward,” will embrace a retrospective of the Gaines’ time on “Fixer Higher” on HGTV, in addition to teasers for the Magnolia Network’s slate of authentic programming.

That portfolio consists of “Rising Floret,” about Floret Flower Farm and founder Erin Benzakein, “House on the Highway,” centered on Johnnyswim musical pair Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez as they tour the nation with their youngsters, and “Bespoke Kitchens,” which follows England-based deVOL Kitchens as they design kitchens and interiors. Different collection embrace “Household Dinner,” “Restoration Highway,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Tremendous Dad,” “House Work,” “The Misplaced Kitchen,” and “Inn the Works.”

“It’s been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo. A shared ardour for his or her work is what first attracted an viewers on the lookout for nice dwelling renovations, however it was their authenticity, relatability, household focus and zest for all times that made America fall in love with them,” stated Magnolia Network president Allison Web page. “We’re so excited to introduce viewers to their subsequent chapter, sharing tales of braveness, danger, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to rejoice good tales and the those who dwell them.”

Joanna Gaines just lately hosted “Within the Kitchen With Joanna Gaines” on the Meals Network, which drew in almost three million viewers.

“Magnolia Presents: A Look Again & A Look Forward” airs at 5 p.m. Jap this Sunday on DIY Network.