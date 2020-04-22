Chip And Joanna Gaines’ New Network Is Getting Delayed, But There’s Good News

Go away a Remark
Followers of life-style superstars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are going to have to attend even longer to see their new community. Televisions exhibits will not be the one elements of the leisure world feeling the affect of those instances, as a result of, simply because the TV season is ending early, different points are feeling the affect, as nicely. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is getting delayed. Fortunately, there may be some excellent news.
This is what occurred. The Magnolia Network was initially set to launch on October 4. Regardless of the space between now and that date, Magnolia Network’s fall debut has been delayed because the trade’s response to our present well being disaster continues. A brand new launch date has not been introduced but. That doesn’t imply you may be with out Chip and Joanna Gaines, although.
The Fixer Higher energy couple can be internet hosting Magnolia Presents: A Look Again & A Look Forward. A 4-hour particular on the DIY Network beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26. In it, they’ll look again at previous episodes of the smash-hit collection they determined to finish again in 2017. On Instagram, Joanna Gaines promoted the marathon:
Whereas having a look again on the previous, Chip and Joanna Gaines will even give followers a glimpse into the Magnolia Network’s future. For a refresher, final yr it was introduced that Chip and Joanna Gaines can be launching a reboot of the DIY Network. When it does debut, Magnolia Network can be residence to a bevy of content material.
It should finally embody a present starring Chip and Joanna, themselves. The four-hour marathon will not be the one time Joanna Gaines has promoted the upcoming community. Earlier this April, Joanna Gaines debuted a cooking particular that aired on the Meals Network, which was a pattern of what’s to return on Gaines’ culinary collection for the Magnolia Network.
As for the four-hour marathon is about to start on Sunday, April 26, at 5 p.m. ET, you may depend on plenty of fascinating issues to return. These 4 hours can be full of “never-before-seen footage” from Chip and Joanna Gaines, in addition to some behind-the-scenes tales about Fixer Higher. Will they get into why they left the present? Or, has that been defined sufficient at this level?
Time will inform. Followers of the couple will get to catch a glimpse at ten of the upcoming originals set to fill the slate at Magnolia. So, that could be a lot to contemplate when you find yourself on the lookout for one thing to observe this weekend. Chip and Joanna Gaines might have you ever lined.
Whereas followers of the couple should wait even longer to see Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network come to fruition, they do have this marathon to assist satiate them. The thrill round it has been constructing for a very long time. Hopefully, this wait doesn’t lengthen too far previous the unique launch date.
Tune in to Magnolia Presents: A Look Again & A Look Forward with Chip and Joanna Gaines when it airs Sunday, April 26, at 5 p.m. ET on the DIY Network. Sure, the community that Magnolia will exchange. Within the meantime, this spring’s premieres also needs to assist fill the void.
Add Comment