Chip & Chop: Guardians of the Rescue Reboot Proven in New Professional Disney+ Trailer, and It is Bizarre

It’s been introduced a brand new trailer for the film Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Chip and Chop: Guardians rescuers), with a indubitably atypical side. Introduced ultimate 12 months all the way through Disney+ Day, the impending Chip and Chop reboot sees the go back of our two favourite chipmunks (sorry, Alvin).

Right here you’ll be able to see the respectable trailer:

In step with the trailer, the impending movie is ready 30 years after the hit animated collection, and similar to the Who Framed Roger Rabbit cartoons, the Rescue Guardians are absolutely conscious that they are cartoons. Now that they reside in Los Angeles, the tv stars, who’re not lively, lead very other lives.

“It is been many years since his hit TV collection was once canceled“says the respectable synopsis.”Chip has succumbed to a lifetime of suburban domesticity as an insurance coverage salesman. Chop, in the meantime, has passed through CGI surgical treatment and works the nostalgia conference circuit, determined to relive his glory days.“

Thankfully, it sort of feels that Chip and Chop will as soon as once more put themselves within the footwear of the rescue Guardians: “When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Chop should mend their damaged friendship and step again into the footwear of the rescue Guardians to save lots of their good friend’s lifestyles.“.

At this level, the whole lot turns into even stranger. We see a CGI Seth Rogen, a cyberpunk-looking villain, and a cameo from none as opposed to Rico McDuck.

The Disney+ film does no longer but have a free up date.