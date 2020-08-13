“CHIP-IN” And “Into The Ring” Go Head-To-Head In Viewership Ratings + “Was It Love?” Sees Slight Increase

A number of Wednesday evening dramas battled it out inside a restricted vary of viewership scores.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the August 12 episode of MBC’s “CHIP-IN” recorded common nationwide scores of two.1 and three.2 %. That is just like final week‘s scores of two.four and a couple of.eight %.

On KBS, “Into the Ring” recorded scores of two.three and three.zero %. It is a small improve from final week’s scores of two.zero and a couple of.four %, however places it very shut to its competitor this week, “CHIP-IN.”

On JTBC, nonetheless, “Was It Love?” noticed its scores rise to 2.007 % this week from 1.648 % final week.

On tvN, “Flower of Evil” recorded scores of two.973 %, a lower from final week’s private greatest of three.7 %.

