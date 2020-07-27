“CHIP-IN” Presents Viewers With Clues To Solve Murder Mystery

Who murdered the painter Yoo In Ho (Nam Moon Chul) in “CHIP-IN”?

That’s the important thing query to be answered because the black comedy thriller drama unveils the story of eight individuals who collect within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Police discovered indicators of homicide within the artist’s dying, and Yoo Bit Na (Kim Hye Joon) even discovered that he had been declared by the physician as utterly freed from most cancers. Now, the eight suspects who’re all suspicious of one another should have interaction in a battle of brains to search out the actual offender amongst them. MBC supplied some perception into who might be the one behind Yoo In Ho’s homicide.

Kim Ji Hye (Oh Na Ra) and Dokgo Cheol (Han Soo Hyun)

For the time being, the police are suspicious of the artist’s former mistress Kim Ji Hye and his half-brother Dokgo Cheol. The 2 touched one thing inside a secret secure with particular paint on it, and it’s extremely possible that Dokgo Cheol additionally noticed the artist’s will that Kim Ji Hye noticed. It’s attainable that both Kim Ji Hye, who tried to take the artist’s wealth utilizing their daughter Yoo Bit Na, or Dokgo Cheol, a former convict who went to jail 5 instances, killed him out of their very own greed.

Seol Younger (Kim Jung Younger), Moon Jung Wook (Lee Yoon Hee), and Ms. Park (Nam Mi Jung)

Yoo In Ho was not very type to the folks round him, so it’s extremely possible that he damage those that have been near him. He acted like he was the right husband to his ex-wife Seol Younger, however he was utterly totally different after they have been alone. He additionally criticized his supervisor and buddy Moon Jung Wook usually and even pressured the housekeeper Ms. Park to jot down a letter of apology for her salty meals. Additionally, these three individuals are in the event that they have been to secretly homicide Yoo In Ho as a result of they learn about his habits and the construction of the home.

Yoo Hae Joon (Choi Gyu Jin) and Dokgo Seon (Kim Si Eun)

Yoo Bit Na could also be Yoo In Ho’s daughter, however the artist’s nephew and niece Yoo Hae Joon and Dokgo Seon have been those who have been raised by the artist himself. Specifically, Yoo Hae Joon, the son of the artist’s deceased youthful brother, considers himself to be Yoo In Ho’s successor as an alternative of Yoo Bit Na, and Dokgo Cheol’s daughter Dokgo Seon is well-known as Yoo Bit Na’s nemesis. These two are additionally key suspects as a result of Yoo Hae Joon has watched the opposite relations with a wiretapping system, and Dokgo Seon is appearing surprisingly detached though her uncle handed away.

Yoo Bit Na

At the moment, Yoo Bit Na is actively pursuing the actual offender as a way to clear accusations towards her mom. Nevertheless, it’s undeniably suspicious that the one who first found the lifeless Yoo In Ho and likewise realized he was murdered was Yoo Bit Na. Yoo Bit Na, who hated the concept of going to her father’s mansion, constantly suffered from visions after she started residing there. If her visions are associated to the artist, they might have been the supply of motivation for Yoo Bit Na to kill Yoo In Ho. The truth that she is simply too totally different from the remainder of the characters and is portrayed because the least suspicious sarcastically makes her extra suspicious.

The subsequent episode of “CHIP-IN” will air on July 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

