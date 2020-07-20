“CHIP-IN” Previews Kim Hye Joon And Oh Na Ra’s Mother-Daughter Relationship And Mysteries To Unfold

MBC’s “CHIP-IN” has launched new stills forward of its premiere!

“CHIP-IN” will likely be a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 folks as they collect on the house of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Though many of the group solely acts upon their egocentric needs, Yoo Bit Na (Kim Hye Joon) stands out from the remainder. Yoo Bit Na is an formidable faculty scholar who works to pay her personal tuition and residing bills regardless that she is the daughter of the well-known artist. She thinks disdainfully of her mom Kim Ji Hye (Oh Na Ra)—who’s the ex-mistress of the artist and is making an attempt to get his cash for herself—and doesn’t just like the considered going to the home collectively together with her.

The stills give an perception into their mother-daughter relationship as Kim Ji Hye treats a wound on Yoo Bit Na’s hand. The incident occurred simply the day after they arrived on the artist’s house. Already getting swept up in mysterious occasions, Yoo Bit Na’s expression has a darkish undertone. In the meantime, Kim Ji Hye shows her motherly love for her daughter as she takes her anger out on another person for the incident.

The manufacturing crew defined, “After Yoo Bit Na arrives on the home, she receives a menace. The try to determine why the offender needed to hurt Yoo Bit Na will mark the start of the thriller.” The crew continued, “Kim Hye Joon and Oh Na Ra completely portrayed the confusion and rigidity felt by Yoo Bit Na and Kim Ji Hye after arriving within the mysterious home. Viewers can stay up for seeing what the mom and daughter pair will do to outlive within the family and the impact that their actions could have.”

“CHIP-IN” premieres on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki!

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath:

