“CHIP-IN” Previews Kim Hye Joon Being Questioned By The Police In An Unexpected Turn Of Events

MBC’s Wendesday-Thursday drama “CHIP-IN” launched new surprising stills of Kim Hye Joon!

“CHIP-IN” is a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 folks as they collect on the dwelling of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Spoiler

In the final episode, Kim Ji Hye (Oh Na Ra) and Dokgo Cheol (Han Soo Hyun) have been investigated by the police on the suspicion of opening the late artist Yoo In Ho’s (Nam Moon Chul‘s) secret secure. This was as a result of traces of a particular fluorescent paint from the within of the secure have been found on their palms.

Moreover, Yoo Bit Na (Kim Hye Joon) realized that the artist, who was believed to be terminally unwell, had lately been declared fully freed from most cancers. Just like the members of the family and the police, viewers are curious to find the actual wrongdoer behind the artist’s homicide.

The newly launched stills reveal Yoo Bit Na being investigated by the police. Though she actively tried to clear her mom’s identify, she will probably be questioned by the police as a substitute within the upcoming episode.

In the primary photograph, Yoo Bit Na seems to be stunned to see the police who’ve come to query her. Seol Younger (Kim Jung Younger) additionally seems to be at Yoo Bit Na in disbelief, additional including to the shock issue of the abrupt and sudden occasion.

Nevertheless, throughout the interrogation room, Yoo Bit Na has a fairly calm and unresponsive expression. Viewers have an interest to seek out out why the police have all of the sudden summoned Yoo Bit Na, how she is going to reply, and the way this can have an effect on the psychological battle going down throughout the artist’s home.

The manufacturing crew of “CHIP-IN” shared, “The psychological battle between the members of the family throughout the mansion will start in earnest with a brand new inflow of proof and testimonies. In the method, Yoo Bit Na will go to the police. Please sit up for the battle of wits, which can develop into much more fierce sooner or later.”

The subsequent episode of “CHIP-IN” airs on July 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

