“CHIP-IN” Starring Oh Na Ra And Kim Hye Joon Wraps First Week With Small Dip In Ratings

MBC’s “CHIP-IN” has seen a slight lower in rankings after its Wednesday premiere.

“CHIP-IN” is a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 individuals as they collect on the residence of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the July 23 broadcast of the drama recorded common nationwide viewership of two.eight and three.three p.c, for a 0.6 level lower from its premiere.

KBS2’s “Into the Ring” noticed a small 0.2 level improve in rankings, recording averages of two.5 and three.2 p.c viewership.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Was It Love?” fell to rankings beneath 2 p.c with 1.777 p.c viewership on Thursday, its lowest but.

