Chiqui Tapia’s message after FIFA’s resolution on the suspended match between Argentina and Brazil

Chiqui Tapia spoke after the FIFA ruling (Franco Fafasuli)

Minutes after FIFA publicly communicated the resolution it took on the game suspended for the sixth day of the South American Qualifiers between the selections of Argentina and Brazilthe President of the AFA, Claudio The Chiqui Tapia, decided to speak out through his account Twitter official about the ruling.

In an official statement that he shared on his page, the entity that regulates world soccer reported that it was concluded that the Clásico de las Américas must be played again and that Both federations will be fined in economic and sporting ways.

“As President of AFA (Argentine Football Association), I promise to make all the necessary efforts, and to appeal the ruling of FIFA in reference to the qualifying match with Brazil. Our priority is the Argentine National Team, always”, sentenced the top manager albiceleste.

The top leader of the Argentine federation assured that he will appeal the ruling issued by FIFA in which it was established that the AFA must pay 250 thousand dollars as an economic fine, in addition to complying with the suspension for two games of Argentine players Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Matches Protocol.

In relation to the economic sanctions for the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), will have to pay 500,000 Swiss francs -about 540 thousand US dollars– “As a result of the infractions committed against security and public order”.

After “a thorough investigation of the various elements of fact and in view of the regulations in force”, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has concluded that “the suspension of the match responded to various deficiencies in the respective responsibilities and obligations of the parties involved”, noted in the statement.

The Brazil-Argentina match corresponding to the qualifying rounds for the World Cup-2022, which was interrupted by the local National Health Surveillance Agency after 5 minutes of play on September 5 due to the health protocol, it must be played again on a day and a stadium to be determined.

The game was suspended five minutes into the first half (EFE)

“We were never told that they couldn’t play the game, the Conmebol delegate told us to go to the locker room and that’s what I did. We are the victimswe wanted to play the game and the players from Brazil too, the show was there to play it”, assured the coach of the Argentine team Lionel Scaloni in the midst of the uncertainty of that day, who was also joined by Claudio Tapia himself: “You cannot talk about lies, there is a health legislation under which all FIFA Date matches are played, all the tournaments such as the Libertadores, the Sudamericana… The health authorities of each country approve the current protocol that is worked on by the ten federations”.

It is important to remember that less than three hours before the start of the duel, the ANational Sanitary Surveillance Agency of Brazil (Anvisa) advised a Mandatory quarantine for Argentine soccer players Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía, from the United Kingdomand asked that they be prevented from staying in the country for violating immigration regulations related to the coronavirus pandemic. Anvisa denounced that these players lied in the affidavit they signed upon entering Brazil. from Caracas, omitting that no less than 14 days ago they had been in England.

After being authorized by FIFA and Conmebol, the footballers got on the bus and moved to the stadium. The hymns passed, the match began, but near the benches you could see a cluster of strange people, talking with managers and members of the field of substitutes. It was there that a police authority entered, wearing a black shirt and with an order in the back pocket of his pants, with the order to take the aforementioned players to isolation. Egg Acuña and Otamendi intervened, that pushed the man, which was the beginning of the end of a scandal that went around the world.

KEEP READING

FIFA confirmed that the suspended match between Brazil and Argentina will be played again and sanctioned four players from Scaloni’s team

Messi used to say that he was better than him and they competed for who scored the most goals, but the injuries harmed him and he became a globetrotter: “I’m a normal player”

Richarlison closed the gap between Argentina and Brazil: “Messi is the best in the world, he deserved to win the Copa América”