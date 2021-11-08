Chiquito Romero had a great performance in the triumph of Venezia and deepened the crisis of Mourinho’s Roma

The Venezia, with a great performance by Sergio Chiquito Romero, defeated Roma by 3 a 2 at home in a match that gave continuity to the twelfth date of Serie A in Italy, whose maximum attraction will later be the classic among the pointer Milan and the champion Inter.

The set of channels, which with the victory took off three points from the relegation zone, prevailed with so many of Mattia Caldara, Mattia Aramu and David Okereke; while in the cast of Mourinho they scored Eldor Shomurodov and Tommy Abraham.

The Roma maintains its irregularity after a new fall that left the team led by the Portuguese strategist in fifth place under the threat of the Lazio, who in his commitment will receive the Salerno.

After a good start to the season, the capital team has been on a bad streak since the last international stop, with just one win in seven games among all competitions (two draws and four defeats, including a humiliating 6-1 against Bodo in Conference League).

Venice made the second consecutive defeat in Serie A for Roma, after the setback suffered at the Olympic Stadium against Milan (2-1).

It should be remembered that Jose Mourinho He had complained about the few goals scored by his team in relation to the number of chances generated, and in his last presentation what was developed in the traditional tourist city of northern Italy gave him the reason: the Giallorossi They did not know how to settle the lawsuit at the beginning of the second half after having turned the scoreboard at the end of the initial stage. In those moments, the work of the former goalkeeper of the Argentine team was decisive for the Venezia will keep the three points. In this way, it was the homeowners who showed the greatest effectiveness.

On the other hand, on Saturday the Juventus, which featured the Cordovan striker Paulo Dybala as a starter, he defeated Fiorentina, which had the defender from Mar del Plata Lucas Martinez Wednesday in initial training, for 1 a 0. The goal of the Turin team came in extra time through the Colombian midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

POSITIONS

KEEP READING

The millionaire contract that Paulo Dybala will sign with Juventus: it will be the best payment in Serie A

The four options that Barcelona manages to replace Sergio Agüero

The new Barcelona that Xavi thinks: the first reinforcement he asked the board