Chiquito Romero is one step away from signing with a Serie A team from Italy four months after being released from Manchester United

Sergio Romero will continue his career in Venezia (Photo by James Williamson – AMA / Getty Images)

After six seasons at Manchester United, Sergio Romero is ready to face a new adventure in Europe. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is about to fix his bond with him Venice of Italy, for which he will compete again in Serie A.

As reported Sky Sport, the footballer, who had been a free agent for four months, reached an agreement with one of the casts recently promoted to the highest category of Calcio. The Orange and green, after seven presentations, they have only accumulated five units (one victory -versus Empoli-, two draws and three falls), but today they would be achieving their goal of avoiding relegation. Below are Salernitana (4), Spezia (4) and Cagliari (3).

In this way, coach Paolo Zanetti will have a new alternative for the three clubs. The Argentine will compete for a place in the team with the Finn Niki Mäenpää (currently the starter), the Italian Luca Lezzerini and the Brazilian Bruno. Those from Veneto received 12 goals so far in the local tournament.

It is worth noting that Chiquito it was also in the orbit of Spezia, but finally the leadership leaned towards Antonio Mirante (38 years old), who has just been released from Rome.

“I was released from United and we are working to see where to go to play. Thank God I have several offers in Europe. The clubs they asked are all in Europe, let’s see which is the best option. If it is England or Italy, we already know. And if it is Spain it will be a new experience. But you also have to see about my daughters, who are already grown up ”, he had said at the beginning of June in dialogue with the duck Fillol by Instagram. In that interview he denied having received offers from Boca and Racing, as was rumored at the time.

World runner-up with Argentina in Brazil 2014 Has not played an official match since August 10, 2020, the date on which he saved against Copenhagen for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Ole Gunna Solskjaer gave him no minutes in all of 2021.

The Red Devils they decided to let him go free with seven other players. Romero arrived in England in mid-2015 after playing for AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands, Monaco of France and Sampdoria of Italy. Although during a good part of his stay he was the starter of the Argentine national team, the goalkeeper did not accumulate too many minutes at that club during six seasons, overshadowed by the image of the holder David De Gea.

This will be his second experience in Italy, as he spent three seasons at Sampdoria, where he achieved promotion in his first year at the Genoese club.

KEEP READING:

Messi’s forceful phrase about his departure from Barcelona to go to PSG

Messi, De Paul and Paredes: why in the privacy of Ezeiza they are considered “The Simulators” of the National Team

Surprise in the next pass market? An Argentine team tempted Dani Alves