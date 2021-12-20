Chiquito Romero suffered a goal at 38 seconds in Sampdoria’s draw with Venezia for Serie A

The goal at 38 seconds that Chiquito Romero suffered

The Argentine archer Sergio romero He arrived in October at Venezia, the club seeking permanence in Serie A in Italy. This Sunday his team played a key game against a rival who is in a difficult situation such as the Sampdoria, which 38 seconds into the game took the lead. The goal was a bucket of cold water for Chiquito and his companions, who later recovered and managed to rescue a point from the Estadio Luigi Ferraris from Genoa.

Without having continuity in the last teams in which he was, as Monaco The Manchester United, the former Racing arrived in Italy and joined the Venezia, a weak team without a history of glory that fights every day to avoid relegation from Serie A. This Sunday was the eleventh game of the goalkeeper emerged in Racing.

In the match on date 18, after the referee whistled for the start of the match, Venezia showed its intention to get into the rival field, but lost the ball and a counter was generated in which Tommaso Augello received from the left, he sent the pass to the middle and Francesco Caputo he played first for Manolo Gabbiadini that defined crossed. Nothing could do the former goalkeeper of the Argentine team.

In that premature goal, the Venezia players showed no reaction on defense and received the blow of Sampdoria’s mobility that was able to capitalize on their first arrival. This gave the locals peace of mind to be able to handle the match, but in the end they could not keep the three points.

Sergio Romero reached 11 games for Venezia (Photo by Getty Images)

At 87 minutes, the visiting team found equality through Thomas Henry, which entered from the bank. The forward received from the left, advanced a few meters and hit a right hand that nailed the ball to the corner and made the goalkeeper Emil Audero’s attempt sterile.

The Venetian side, who had drawn a 1-1 draw against Juventus last week, held a valuable seven-point margin over the relegation zone. He frustrated a Sampdoria who was cherishing their second win in a row after winning the derby against Genoa last week.

In this way, Venezia was able to celebrate the point that it took from Genoa, but especially that it deducted two from Sampdoria, a direct rival in the fight for permanence. The Genoese set adds 19 points, two more than the set of Romero, who did a good job this Sunday and had no responsibility for the goal he received.

Behind are Spezia with 13 points, Genoa and Cagliari with 10, and Salernitana, with 8. The last three are relegated.

On the next date, Venezia will host Lazio, on Wednesday (12.30 in Argentina), in which they will have a rival with an irregular performance, to try to continue with the harvest that will allow them to stay in Serie A. It will be the end of the first round of the season and then the holiday break will arrive until January 6 when the activity restarts.

