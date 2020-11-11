Chirag becomes villain for Bihar Chunav Nitish, fire erupts again after heavy defeat, know

Bihar News: LJP chief Chirag Paswan has emerged as a villain for JDU and Nitish Kumar in the Bihar assembly elections, his attitude towards JDU still intact which was long before the elections. Long before the elections, he had been continuously playing the role of a villain for the Chief Minister of Bihar and JDU President Nitish Kumar. His opinion and his language have not changed even after the LJP’s own party got angry. Also Read – Uma Bharti bid on BJP’s victory in Bihar elections and by-elections- ‘Only Medi’s name able to win’

Will not support Nitish-Sushil Modi

Chirag has once again attacked Nitish Kumar. Along with Nitish Kumar, he has also taunted BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Chirag has said that I will never support Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. Chirag said that if Nitish Kumar becomes the Chief Minister this time, I will never support him. With this, he said that my support will continue to PM Modi's government.

There will never be my support for Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. If he continues to become the Chief Minister of my state, there will not be my support at the state level… We will continue supporting PM Modi at the center: LJP President Chirag Paswan# BiharElection2020 https://t.co/yHsTK3TGi4 – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Personal relationship with Nitish will continue, political opposition will also continue

In the case of Nitish Kumar, he said that the new government formed in Bihar should be investigated for corruption. If I was in that position, I would send Nitish to jail after conducting an investigation. He said that personal relations with him will continue, but political opposition will also continue. Chirag misunderstood the rigging or tampering of EVMs in the elections and said, if Parinam comes in his favor, he would not say so.

Chirag said that the victory in Bihar was due to PM Modi

He said on the big victory of NDA in Bihar that only and only the Prime Minister is entitled to congratulations for this victory and victory. It is because of them that the BJP performed well, otherwise, people know how much anger was there against the CM of Bihar. He said that my goal was to benefit BJP only and only, which I did.