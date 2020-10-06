Chirag gets punishment for quitting NDA, BJP warns – don’t use PM’s photo

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP President Chirag Paswan, who is praising BJP after separating from NDA in Bihar, has given a stern warning to BJP and said that they cannot put pictures with Prime Minister Modi. The BJP has banned the use of any picture of PM with Chirag Paswan. Apart from this, according to party sources, the BJP will impose restrictions on the LJP in such a way that it cannot take advantage of the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read – Flops in films, now are making a big height in politics, ‘Chirag’ of Ram Vilas family

Actually, Chirag has been a constant attacker on JDU President and Chief Minister Nitish even after being with NDA and separated from NDA and during this time he has shared many of his pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which JDU has also objected. Had expressed After this, the BJP has now taken a tough stand on LJP and has imposed this ban.

It was being said that the BJP would be friendly with the LJP, but now the BJP has decided to distance itself from the LJP after being out of the NDA alliance. In such a situation, it seems that BJP has taken this decision to avoid any kind of sourness in relations with JDU.

On the other hand, LJP has announced to contest 143 seats after leaving the NDA and has planned to beat JDU everywhere. Most of the seats that LJP has chosen are those seats which JDU has. Apart from this, LJP will also field its candidates in many seats of BJP. In such a situation, it seems that LJP has completely broken ties with NDA,