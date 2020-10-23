Chirag Paswan became emotional after remembering his father – I will stay with Narendra Modi till my death

During Bihar Assembly Elcetion 2020, all parties are engaged in holding public meetings. In such a situation, PM Narendra Modi arrived at Sasaram’s rally today. During this, he remembered Ram Vilas Paswan in his speech. This was the reason why Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan became emotional. He said that it was great to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affection and respect for his father. Also Read – Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, said – Do not go to Lalu’s shelter

Regarding this, Chirag Paswan wrote – Respected Narendra Modi ji comes to Bihar and pays homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that they were together until Dad's last breath made me emotional. As a son, it is natural to see the Prime Minister's affection and respect for the father. Thank you Prime Minister.

He said that Father Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always respected his father. They are emotional on this. He is never going to forget this and as long as he lives, he will remain with Prime Minister Narendra Modi till his death. Explain that a dispute is going on between NDA's constituent LJP and JDU, but the BJP is trying to resolve the matter.