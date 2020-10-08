Chirag Paswan is saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas, shared this photo and said – you will always be together, Miss U Papa

Ramvilas Paswan Passes Away: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away. Everyone is shocked to hear the news of 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise. Ram Vilas Vilas, who was popular in every category, was the biggest leader of Bihar, he had a deep impression on the country’s politics. Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for a long time. He was hospitalized for the last several days. Also Read – Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan dies, son Chirag Paswan tweeted

Ram Vilas Paswan made his son Chirag the president of his party Lok Janshakti Party. Chirag Paswan manages the entire party. Chirag is deeply saddened by Ram Vilas Paswan's departure. Sharing the news of the demise, Chirag tweeted. Chirag wrote- Papa…. Now you are not in this world, but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you papa.

Chirag has also shared a picture with this tweet, in which he is in the lap of Ram Vilas Paswan. There is a lamp in the lap. This picture is from childhood. Ram Vilas and Chirag are seen smiling in it. Chirag Paswan was very concerned about his father's health for the last few days. He had mentioned this earlier also. And had said that elections are fine, but father's health is very important for him.