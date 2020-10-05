Chirag Paswan said- RJD CM Candidate Tejashwi Yadav My younger brother, Nitish did not give anything to Bihar

new Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party, which split from JDU and BJP, will contest alone in Bihar. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that we could join the Mahagathbandhan (other parties including RJD + Congress) by splitting from JDU, but we have chosen the difficult path and this is for Bihar. Chirag Paswan, while talking to news agency ANI, talked about many issues of Bihar. He also said in response to a question that CM candidate of RJD Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav) is my younger brother. My best wishes to them. People have power in democracy. Now the public will decide who will be their leader. Also Read – Ruckus in Bihar due to the murder of Dalit leader, said in the video- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap will be responsible for my murder

Along with this, Chirag also attacked the Janata Dal United (JDU). He said that the system of Bihar has not changed. Looking at the tenure from 2005 till now, Nitish Kumar has not been able to live up to this. If I look at Bihari, Nitish Kumar could not do anything special in Bihar. There is a problem of migration in Bihar. There are many problems in villages.

Chirag said that 'Bihar first, Bihari first' is our priority and it is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chirag also said that he did not talk to BJP about seats in Bihar elections, but we have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He once called the government of double engines. This thing of his can impact in this election.