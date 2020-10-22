Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, said, “Don’t go to Lalu’s shelter.”

Election preparations are in full swing in Bihar in view of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has spoken a verbal attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said through the tweet that lest Nitish Kumar should again go to the shelter of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP on the promise of sharing free vaccine in Bihar, RJD bid – Election bargaining in this too, dirty

Please tell that Chirag Paswan has refused to accept Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. Because of this he does not want to contest elections with Nitish Kumar and is contesting separately. At the same time, difficulties have increased for BJP. Because both parties are part of the NDA alliance. In such a situation, the BJP is busy trying to convince both sides. Let me tell you that LJP has fielded most of its candidates in places where Nitish is a candidate.

Last time venerable @laluprasadrjd Respected by the blessings of Ji @NitishKumar Ji became the Chief Minister and then by betraying him, he became the Chief Minister overnight with the blessings of the Prime Minister. @narendramodi Respected again with the blessing of Ji @laluprasadrjd Sir, do not go to the shelter. – Young Bihari Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Chirag once again tweeted, targeting Nitish Kumar and linking his name to Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that he should never go to Lalu’s shelter again. Chirag tweeted and wrote- Last time, with the blessings of the respected Lalu Prasad ji, the venerable Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister and then cheated him and became the Chief Minister overnight with the blessings of the Prime Minister. This time, with the blessings of the venerable Narendra Modi, do not again go to the shelter of the venerable Lalu Prasad Ji.