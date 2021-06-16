Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, mentioned – now not uncle, make me the chief of the parliamentary birthday party

Bihar Information Replace: Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration (LJP) I uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras (Pashupati Kumar paras) and nephew Chirag Paswan (Chirag Paswan) Because of the larger rift between the events, there’s a ruckus within the birthday party. Each the leaders at the moment are noticed head to head. In the meantime, on Wednesday, Chirag Paswan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) has written a letter to. Within the letter, he has expressed displeasure on the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for making Uncle Paras the chief of LJP within the Lok Sabha. Additionally Learn – Large blow to Chirag, Lok Sabha Speaker considers Pashupati Kumar Paras because the chief of LJP parliamentary birthday party

Chirag wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha pronouncing that the verdict to claim Pashupati Kumar Paras because the chief of LJP within the Lok Sabha is in opposition to the supply of our birthday party's charter. He has asked the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to factor a brand new round in his desire. It used to be mentioned within the letter that simplest the president of the birthday party can make a selection the chief of the parliamentary birthday party. Chirag mentioned that he must be re-appointed the chief of the parliamentary birthday party.

It's identified that on Tuesday, Paras got rid of Chirag from the submit of birthday party president. After this, Chirag confirmed the entire 5 riot MPs the best way out of the birthday party. After those traits, it's positive that this political circle of relatives battle does now not appear to be coming to an finish quickly. Right here LJP claims that it isn't really easy to take away President Chirag Paswan. LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has been quiet for 2 days, has now tightened his stance.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan writes to LS Speaker Om Birla, declaring “the verdict of pronouncing Pashupati Kumar Paras as Chief of LJP in Lok Sabha is opposite to provision of Charter of our birthday party.” He requests Speaker to factor new round in his favour as

Birthday celebration spokesperson Ashraf Ansari says, ‘The birthday party charter obviously states that the president can step down from the submit of president voluntarily or simplest after his dying. He mentioned that within the birthday party’s nationwide govt assembly on Tuesday, 5 MPs were expelled from the birthday party. No less than the choice of greater than 35 participants of the chief used to be required within the assembly, while greater than 40 participants participated within the assembly.

He mentioned that the proposal to take away the 5 MPs used to be introduced by means of the birthday party’s Main Secretary Abdul Khaliq and got rid of unanimously. Assets say that the Paras faction has thus far didn’t garner the give a boost to of the birthday party’s state presidents and different workplace bearers. Right here, political analyst and senior journalist Santosh Kumar Singh additionally says, ‘It’s not simple for Pashupati Paras to take away Chirag from the submit of president.’ (together with company enter)