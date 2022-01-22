Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to the Governor relating to ‘toxic liquor’, hard imposition of President’s rule in Bihar

Chirag Paswan: LJP Ramvilas Paswan leader Chirag Paswan (Chirag Paswan) Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (Nitish Kumar) President’s rule within the state siege on many problems (President rule in Bihar) demanded to be put in. Paswan stated that President’s rule will have to be imposed in Bihar in order that the dying of folks because of intake of illicit liquor can also be stopped. He additionally took a jibe on the deteriorating family members with the BJP. Lamp (Chirag Paswan) Mentioned that Nitish Kumar intentionally Pegasus (Pegasus), caste census (Caste Census), inhabitants regulate invoice (Inhabitants Regulate Invoice) And specific their opinion on problems like particular standing to Bihar. BJP has already clarified its stand on those problems. He most certainly desires to enroll in the opposition and grow to be a contender for the submit of PM.Additionally Learn – Corona restrictions prolonged in Bihar, all present restrictions will stay in drive until 6 February; Know what Nitish Kumar stated

He stated that Nitish ji will have to inform what number of extra deaths are ready, in your house district itself, 12 folks died because of ingesting spurious liquor, he stated that each one this isn’t imaginable with out the connivance of sports activities governance, management. Chirag stated, liquor smugglers are getting the security of the federal government and management. Not anything is mentioned in Bihar aside from prohibition of liquor. He stated that legislation and order isn’t being maintained by way of the Leader Minister of the state. Now the time has come to impose President’s rule. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Disenchanted with BJP, JDU stated – Now we will be able to combat elections on our personal in UP

Speaking about supporting the prohibition of alcohol, he stated that we additionally reinforce the prohibition of alcohol, however alcohol isn’t stopped anyplace. Dying by way of ingesting spurious liquor. On the identical time, previous HAM leader and previous Leader Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had stated that if the High Minister can withdraw 3 agricultural regulations, then how some distance is it suitable to not overview the prohibition legislation. He had stated that banning alcohol can most effective be stated that almost it can’t be applied.