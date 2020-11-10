Chirag Paswan’s party LJP said- Nitish Kumar will lose 25 seats because of us, but …

Bihar Election Results 2020: In the results of the results of the Bihar Assembly elections, the performance of the Lokjan Shakti Party (LJP) is not as expected, but the party has not given up hope yet and is waiting for the final result to be announced. However, party leaders claim that the JD (U) will lose 20 to 25 seats due to the LJP. Out of 243 seats in Bihar Legislative Assembly, LJP had fielded candidates for 137 seats, out of which LJP candidates were leading in just two seats. Also Read – Bihar Election: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s edict- Stop blaming EVM

LJP national spokesperson Sanjay Saraf admits that the party's performance is not up to expectations, but says that they are still waiting for the final results to be announced, while it may lead to some better results. However, Saraf also says that the order of the people of Bihar will be accepted by the party. "We thought that 10 to 15 seats would come easily, but let's see what happens till the final result is declared," he told IANS.

The LJP decided to split from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and contest the Bihar Assembly elections on its own due to differences with the JD (U). On the question asked about this decision, the LJP national spokesperson said, "Once the decision is taken, it does not look back, but the party will introspect as to where and what is lacking that when (National President of LJP ) There was such a huge crowd in Chiragji's meeting, then where was the shortage?"

On the question asked by LJP about trying to damage candidate by contesting against JD (U), Saraf said, "When we stand in front, they have lost 20 to 25 seats. If we fought together, we would have won more than 200 seats."

Another LJP leader Pranab Kumar said that due to LJP, Janata Dal (United) is losing 35 to 40 seats. After the three-phase voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, the counting of votes is going on on Tuesday and the results which have been achieved till noon, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the largest party with a lead of 73 seats, while 66 seats But the Rashtriya Janata Dal is in the second place with an edge. JD (U) is third with 48 seats. However, according to the trends so far, the ruling NDA seems to get majority.