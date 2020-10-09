Chirag’s letter revealed a big disclosure, these serious allegations against CM Nitish, know what was written ..

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Just a day before the announcement of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, which went public on Thursday. In this letter, Chirag has mentioned LJP’s displeasure towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while he praised PM Modi and BJP. In the letter, Chirag has also mentioned outrage among LJP leaders due to Chief Minister’s behavior, style and bureaucracy spreading in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Challenge, or sympathy for Chirag Paswan after father’s death

Not only this, Chirag Paswan has also written in the letter about the statement made by the party's founder and leader Ram Vilas Paswan per Chief Minister during the Rajya Sabha elections. Chirag has written in his letter that the Chief Minister has insulted Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag has written that LJP had announced a Rajya Sabha seat in the seat-sharing only during the Lok Sabha elections, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to support. His behavior towards our leader was not appropriate. The Chief Minister did not even arrive at the time of his nomination, then later came to the Assembly. Because of this behavior, there was anger among the LJP leaders and workers. But my party never said anything personally to the Chief Minister.

JDU leaders called me Kalidas, broker, these words make my party workers angry. There is complete trust and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite this, if such a thing is said by the partner leaders of the NDA, then it will work to bring a rift in the LJP-BJP relationship.

Chirag has written in his letter that when reporters asked the Chief Minister about Ram Vilas ji’s sickness in the press conference, he said that he did not know about his illness. Even after being so busy, the Prime Minister kept calling and taking information about the health of my leader and father. Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible help. Many leaders rose above party politics to inquire about their well-being over the phone.

Chirag Paswan has written in the letter that the current NDA government of Bihar is working on the agenda of the grand alliance. The Chief Minister’s dream plan was jointly created by the JDU-RJD-Congress in 2015. Along with this, Chirag has also questioned the Chief Minister’s decision not to bring the people of Bihar under lockdown in Bihar. He wrote that I had asked the CM to include a LJP representative in the government. He asked why ministers are demanding posts for Thakur and Brahmin.