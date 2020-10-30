Chirag’s pinch- ‘When US President Donald Trump will say BJP has nothing to do with me, then Nitish will agree?’

Bihar Polls 2020: All the parties have given full force to the assembly elections in Bihar. Election for the first phase has been completed on Wednesday. In the first phase, votes were cast in 71 seats. Even before the second phase of elections, a round of accusations continues. The LJP BJP, which has been shifting from the NDA, is on target. The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have spoken to the LJP as ‘Votkatwa’. Also Read – 2nd phase Bihar Election 2020: Big action by BJP, then six rebel leaders fired

According to NDTV report, LJP President Chirag Paswan said, ‘BJP leaders give satisfaction to Nitish Kumar every day that Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with Chirag Paswan and LJP. Still, why are they not satisfied about this? He said that till now he will not hear from the PM, then he will not be satisfied. I think after the PM, I would like to hear this from the President or the President of other countries or even the President of America. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh by-election: Kamal Nath’s taunt on Shivraj – what will change the picture of a state that cannot develop its own region, look at my region

On the other hand, after a video of Chirag Paswan went viral and JDU’s questions were raised on him, Chirag lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that this is an attempt to divert attention from the issues. These days, a video of Chirag is going viral, in which he is shooting in front of a picture of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. In the viral video, he is joking. JDU has questioned Chirag’s laughter. Also Read – BJP will take out election campaign chariot in Bihar, said- Jungle Raj will remind you of RJD

JDU leader and minister Neeraj Kumar said that grief is natural when someone’s father is taken away. He said that both political and family are different things. Now words do not come out of the mouth on such an occasion and it is a big thing to laugh. Here, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that Chirag stood in front of the camera the next day after his father’s death. This is an inhuman immoral picture, which is less than can be condemned.

Here, when this video went viral, Chirag said, ‘I do not understand for what purpose that video has been given, do I need to give proof how sad I am with my father’s death. If you have to raise a question, then question my policies, question my working style. ”He further said,“ How sad I am to go to Papa, now what should I prove to Nitish Kumar too? I am shooting every day. What is the option I have .. Papa died at a time when election campaign was on his head.

Chirag further says, “The Chief Minister can fall so low, it was not thought. Wonders. Chief Minister should attack my policies. This trick will not succeed to divert attention from the Munger incident, and now the public will never forgive Nitish Kumar.

