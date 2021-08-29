Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Host An Match For Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu



Badminton champion PV Sindhu introduced pleasure to our nation in all places once more, as she received her 2nd medal on the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020. Famous person father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, didn’t go away any stone unturned in acknowledging her efforts and the massive win.

They hosted a felicitation birthday party for PV Sindhu at her place of dwelling. The who’s who of the business have been in attendance to rejoice Sindhu’s win and her achievements. Ram Charan even shared a video of the development on social media.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan can also be noticed posing for photos with nice pleasure with Sindhu. Chiranjeevi felicitated her with a scarf and put the medal again on her neck. He spoke about Sindhu’s large win, whilst she thanked them for the entire love and appreciate. Listed here are the images from the development.