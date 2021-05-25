Chiranjeevi Sarja (Useless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Chiranjeevi Sarja is a Kannada film actor, who made his performing debut with the Sandalwood film Vayuputra which is the respectable remake of the Tamil film Sandakozhi. For his efficiency within the film, he grabbed the Leading edge Movie Award for Highest debut actor Male in 2009. He suffered from convulsions additional result in cardiac arrest and passed on to the great beyond on June 06, 2020.